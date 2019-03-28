MILLS Thomas Sadly passed away, on

March 15, 2019, at

Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service at Falkirk Co-op

Funeral Parlour, on April 4, at 10.30 am. All welcome.

Love and miss you dad,

Always in our hearts,

Dance with the angels BUD.

Brain and Kate.

Sleep tight paw paw,

You are with the angels now,

Love you.

Louise and Ryan.

To me you were so special,

Someone good and true,

Such a quiet and gentle man,

Never will I forget you.

I thought the world of you dad.

John and Shona.

With love and fond memories paw paw.

Laura, Brian, Ashley and Anna.

My wonderful dad was also a mother.

Goodbye dad.

Ann and Cafer.

Goodnight pa pa.

Pamela, Nathan, Tonia, Shanae and Nathan.

Memories of Tom will last forever,

The bond between us nothing can sever.

Billy, Mary and the girls.

He was my brother,

He was my best friend,

He was someone I could count upon until the very end.

He was someone I could count upon until the very end.

Florence, Tracy and family in Canada. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019