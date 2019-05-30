Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McFarlane (Tom) MAIN

Notice Condolences

Thomas McFarlane (Tom) MAIN Notice
MAIN Thomas McFarlane (Tom) Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, aged 75 years. Tom who was so loved and very special will be missed by many. Funeral service will take place in Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.45 pm, to which all are respectfully invite. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, can be given to the families chosen charities.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.