|
|
|
MAIN Thomas McFarlane (Tom) Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, aged 75 years. Tom who was so loved and very special will be missed by many. Funeral service will take place in Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 4, at 1.45 pm, to which all are respectfully invite. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, can be given to the families chosen charities.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More