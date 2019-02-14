|
|
|
LAPSLEY Thomas Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on February 7, 2019, Thomas, aged 66 years, much loved husband to Beth, dad to Susan and papa to , Stephanie, Logan and Nathan. Funeral service Monday, February 18, 9.30 am, at Falkirk Crematorium.
Dad, if I had a single flower for everytime I think about you,
I could walk forever in my garden.
Susan, Gordon and Logan xx.
Our hearts are filled with memories,
Which we gather through the years,
All the happy times we shared,
Are treasured souvenirs,
Loving brothers, sisters-in-law and families xx
Treasured memories.
Love cousin Janice and family xx.
Fond memories.
Cousins Christine and Ann.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
