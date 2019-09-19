|
MILLAR Terry Beth, Stuart and Derek would like to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and work colleagues for all the cards, flowers and messages of support extended to them following the sad passing of Terry. Special thanks also to Laura Gordon (celebrant), Thomas Cuthell Funeral Directors, Park Hotel and the Caledonian Cowboys (Piper & Drummer). Our sincere gratitude also to Bonnybank Medical Practice and Strathcarron Hospice for their excellent care and attention throughout Terry's illness. The retiral collection of £453 will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019