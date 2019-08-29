|
|
|
MILLAR Terry Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice and surrounded by his loving family, Terry, aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Beth and much loved dad, grandad, brother and uncle to all the family. For funeral service details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Directors, on 01324 822159 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019