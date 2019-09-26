McLUCKIE

Susan Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Susan, aged 85. Loving mother and granny. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations welcome for British Heart Foundation. Sadly missed - 'Mind how you go mam Colin and Jess x.

God gently took you by the hand,

And took you to his beautiful land,

Where there is no suffering, sorrow or pain,

We will miss you mum, until we meet again. Love Lynn and Cameron.

A beautiful memory is all we have left,

Of one we loved and will never forget,

No longer with us, our lives to share,

But in our hearts she is always there. Joy and Karl, Ann and John, Jessie and Harry.

Our wish is but a simple prayer,

God bless and keep her in your care. Love from grandchildren and great-grandkids. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019