FERGUSON Susan (Cissie) The family of the late Susan Ferguson (Cissie), would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy and cards following their loss. Thanks to the ladies of St Lukes, for catering, Strathcarron Nurses and Bonnybank Medical Practice Nurses, for their help and support. A special thanks to Annmaria Fox, for all her help and support. The retiral collection of £330 was divided between The British Heart Foundation and Strathcarron Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019