BOATH Stewart The family of the late Stewart Boath would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and support following their sad loss. Special thanks to NHS Paramedics, doctors and nurses at the ICU, FVRH. Thanks to Philip Hacking for his comforting service, the Co-op Funeralcare and Rainbow Care Company, also Linlithgow Rose F.C. for their lovely catering. The sum of £600 was raised for the ICU and Spinal Unit, Glasgow.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
