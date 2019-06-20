Home

PERRERS Steven Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 14, 2019. Steven,
aged 38 years, beautiful beloved son of Greig and Betty and much loved brother of Susan and Simon, brother-in-law of Steven and Nikki and uncle of Matthew, Emily and Esme. You have left a void that never can
be filled. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, June 24, at 3.15 pm and afterwards at the Millennium Suite, Beancross Hotel, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as a collection will be taken to benefit the work of Rainbow House Spiritual and Holistic Centre and The Recovery Cafe.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
