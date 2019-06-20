|
|
|
McGEACHIE
Stephen Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 12, 2019. Stephen, aged 82 years, beloved husband of Kathy. Dad to Rosemary, Jim and Stephen. Grandad to James, Connor, Laura, Ross, Jenna and Jack. Sadly Missed. Funeral Mass will be held at St Alexander's RC Church, Denny on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 am, to
which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery arriving 11 am, there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
