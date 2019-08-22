|
KERR Stephanie Jane Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 13, 2019, Stephanie, aged 22 years. Loving daughter to Susan and Ian.
What she suffered she told but few,
She never deserved what she went through,
Tired and weary she made no fuss,
But tried so hard to stay with us.
Mum and dad.
Love you forever, good night "Toots".
Gran.
May the warm winds of Heaven blow softly upon you dear Stephanie.
Love you so much.
Grandad Willie.
Funeral service being held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10.45 am, at
Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited to wear vibrant colours. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019