HYSLOP Shirley Anne, David, Sally and Mark of the late Shirley Hyslop would like to express their sincere thanks to all the relatives friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support at this sad time. To everyone who attended the funeral service directed by Co-op Funeral Care, especially Samantha and Craig and the lovely service given by the Reverend Andrew Sarle, also Lorraine for her heart felt poem and the Park Hotel for attending to the catering requirements. Thank you to all staff at Strathcarron Hospice and personal nurse Alison Moodie, for the care and attention to Shirley and family, Dr Glen, of Camelon Medical Practice, district nurses and palliative care team also MEX for all their support. Gratefully received donations of £320 will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019