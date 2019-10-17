Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00
St Francis Xavier Church
Sarah Ann WACLAWSKA

Sarah Ann WACLAWSKA
WACLAWSKA Sarah Ann (Sadie) Peacefully, on October 14, 2019, Sarah (Sadie), aged 96, beloved wife of the late Franek, a loving mother of the late Karem and son-in-law Bill. Funeral service will take place on October 22, 2019, in St Francis Xavier Church, at
10 am and thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Rachel House Children's Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
