CUTHILL Sandra Peacefully, at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on October 16, 2019, Sandra Stewart, aged 68 years. Beloved cousin of Sheena, dearest aunt of Lynne and Duncan and their families. She will be sorely missed by all the family and her many close friends. It was always a pleasure to be in her company.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am, on Monday, October 28, 2019, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019