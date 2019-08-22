Home

Ruby (Neally) CAMPOPIANO

CAMPOPIANO Ruby (nee Neally) Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother.
Ruby Campopiano, who passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 16, at Newcarron Court Care Home. Thank you to the staff for their continued care and attention for Ruby.
The pain of losing you is unbearable,
We take strength in knowing you're at peace now.
Funeral to take place on Wednesday, August 28, at St Anthony's Church, Rumford, Falkirk at 1 pm, then to Bathgate Cemetery where interment will take place at 3 pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimers Scotland welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
