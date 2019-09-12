|
MARSHALL Roy Peacefully, at home on September 9, 2019, aged 75. Much loved
husband of Jean, father of Stephen, Sarah, Rhoda and Anna, grandad and friend of many. At home with the Lord. A special thanks to Hospice at Home, Balmoral Healthcare and Forth Valley Royal Hospital Ward B11, for their wonderful care. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Dundas Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in New Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately
12.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019