LAUDER Roy Thanks to William Scott Funeral Directors for excellent service and to the staff who were very helpful and kind to the family, Reverend Dr Mary Henderson for conducting the funeral service and for her kind and comforting words, Dr Cruickshanks and Nurses at Bo'ness Road Practice in Grangemouth, FVRH, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Summerford Care Home, Falkirk Council, Rainbow Care Services, Potters Care Services for all the outstanding care given to our brother, Roy. Thank you all so much.
Roy Lauders Family
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
