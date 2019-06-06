Resources More Obituaries for Roy THATCHER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Charles THATCHER

Notice THATCHER Roy Charles We walk through life and meet all kinds of people,

But only a special few are angels,

On such a difficult day for our family we were very blessed,

To have been surrounded by a whole bunch of them,

And for that we will be forever grateful.

And for all that could not attend thank you for your support and kind messages.



Special thanks to Ross Easton at Lomond Plant Hire, Sandy JCB Driver and all there team who went above and beyond at no cost to our family to pay a final tribute to a former colleague and friend John O'Connor Family Funeral Directors to John Paul and Steven who kept Roy safe while in there care, no words could describe our gratitude to Mark and Kate for their tlc, Civil Celebrant Laura Gordon for a beautiful service, Piper Tom Stewart, Camelon Bowling Club, Airth Bakers for a lovely spread, Appeal Media for a very kind and professional service and finally to Cathy a dear family friend who looked after Scruffy (Roy's beloved wee dog who is pining for his dad) many thanks Pat, Val, Chick, Kieran and Summer xxxxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019