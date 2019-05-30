Home

Rosina Dunleavie (Wright) HUNTER

Rosina Dunleavie (Wright) HUNTER Notice
(nee Wright) Passed away suddenly, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, aged 78 years, at her home, in Slamannan. Beloved wife of Tam, loving mum of Mary, Alex, Catherine and Thomas, beautiful big sister to Bobby and a devoted nana and great-nana. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will take place at the Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only. Collection will be held for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
