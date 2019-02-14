|
KING Rosemary Peacefully, after a long illness, at Strathcarron Hospice, on February 5, 2019, Rosemary, aged 67 years, beloved wife of Jim and loving mum to Gail and David, mother-in-law of Julia, a much loved gran to Anna, Jake and Lucy. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice and Maggie's Centre, Larbert.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
