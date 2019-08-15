Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
09:30
St Anthony's RC Church
Rumford
BROWN Rose Ann Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at FVRH on August 8, 2019, Rose, aged 75 years, beloved wife of Eck, loving mother and mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral service will be held at St Anthony's RC Church, Rumford on Monday, August 19, at 9.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Grandsable Cemetery.
May the winds of love blow softly,
And whisper for you to hear,
That we'll always love and miss you,
And wish that you were here.
Love from all your boys.
God bless.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
