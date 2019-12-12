|
|
|
MARZELLA Roma (Armadale)
The family of the late Roma would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Father Sebastian for a comforting and uplifting service, the Hilcroft Hotel for catering and Brodies Funeral Services for excellent and compassionate funeral arrangements. Thank you to all who attended the funeral and to those who donated to the retiral collection for Dementia Scotland, the sum of £742 was raised.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019