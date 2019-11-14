Home

Roberta (nee Deuchars) (Rena) JAMIESON

(nee Deuchars) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 6, 2019, Roberta (Rena) Jamieson, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Jamieson, much loved mum of Ann and son-in-law of John. Devoted gran to Aileen and Neil, Lynsey and Andrew, Joanne and Iain and doting great-gran to Brody, Sophie, Paige and Freyja. Reunited with Ian. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. The family have requested that anyone attending the funeral to please wear something red. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Ward A32, Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
