JAMIESON Roberta (Rena) The family of the late Rena Jamieson would like to thank all relatives and friends for their support at this sad time. Many thanks to Rev. Derek Gunn for his comforting service, William Paterson and staff of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their compassion and professional service and staff at the Park Hotel for catering. Grateful thanks to Dr McRae and colleagues at Antonine Medical Practice and all staff of Ward A32, Forth Valley Royal Hospital who cared for Rena. The retiral collection will be forwarded to ward A32, Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019