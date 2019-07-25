Resources More Obituaries for Robert WATMORE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert WATMORE

Notice WATMORE Robert Nettie would like to thank everyone for the many cards, telephone calls and support received at this sad time. Many many thanks to the Rev Colin Mailer, for a very memorable service, recalling the times he met Robert. Special thanks also to William, Mark, John the driver and all the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for the excellent way they handled the funeral arrangements and for their professionalism. Sincere thanks to the paramedics, nurses and doctors, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, for the care and attention Robert received and sincere thanks also to the district nurses who came to help Robert and to Dolby Oxygen Services (Arthur and Ian) and to the staff at Hotel Cladhan, for the catering. I would like to thank my great-niece, Chloe Burke, for the lovely thoughts and words she said about uncle Robert at the service and to sister-in-law Sarah and niece Elaine, for all their support. Finally, thank you to everyone who so kindly attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium, to pay their final respects to Robert and for the generous donations received in aid of The British Heart Foundation, which will be passed on in memory of Robert. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019