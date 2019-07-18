|
WATMORE Robert Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 10, 2019. Robert
(Wee Rab), aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Nettie. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019