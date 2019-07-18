Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:45
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WATMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert WATMORE

Notice Condolences

Robert WATMORE Notice
WATMORE Robert Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 10, 2019. Robert
(Wee Rab), aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Nettie. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.