SNEDDEN Robert On September 5, 2019, with his family, Robert passed away. Robert's funeral will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10.15 am, at Muiravonside Parish Church, thereafter to Muiravonside Cemetery for 11 am. Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories, you left behind. Loving son George and Toni x.
The things we feel so deeply,
Are the hardest things to say,
For Robert, we loved you dearly,
In a very special way.
For though we cannot see you,
You will be with us night and day,
For the love we shared between us,
Will never fade away. Loving sisters and brother x.
Of all the many blessings, however great or small,
To have had you for an uncle, was the greatest one of all.
The family chain is now broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God takes us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Forever in our hearts. Love your nieces and nephews x.
To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
For we thought the world of you. Never forgotten Rab, from Jimmy and all your friends.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
