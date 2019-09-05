|
ROBB Robert Diane, Eck and family would like to express our sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and support received following the recent loss of our dad Robert. Thanks to all who attended his funeral service at Redding and Westquarter Parish Church where we collected the sum of £400 to which we are donating to FVRH Dementia Fund. Special thanks to the paramedics and staff at ICU FVRH. And to reverent Mary Henderson for her excellent service and comforting words. To Mark and staff at Thomas Cuthell Funeral Directors for their personal and caring arrangements and to Katie and staff at Quoit Bar for the catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019