Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00
Redding and Westquarter Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert ROBB

Notice Condolences

Robert ROBB Notice
ROBB Robert Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at FVRH on August 22, 2019. Robert, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of the late Agnes, beloved dad to Diane, father-in-law to Eck, doting grandad to Lindsey and her husband John and great-grandad of Evan.
Goodbyes are not forever,
Goodbyes are not the end,
They simply mean i'll miss you,
Until we meet again.
Funeral service Saturday, August 31, at Redding and Westquarter Parish Church at 10 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.