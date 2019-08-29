|
ROBB Robert Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at FVRH on August 22, 2019. Robert, aged 84 years. Devoted husband of the late Agnes, beloved dad to Diane, father-in-law to Eck, doting grandad to Lindsey and her husband John and great-grandad of Evan.
Goodbyes are not forever,
Goodbyes are not the end,
They simply mean i'll miss you,
Until we meet again.
Funeral service Saturday, August 31, at Redding and Westquarter Parish Church at 10 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019