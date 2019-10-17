Resources More Obituaries for Robert PEARSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert PEARSON

Notice PEARSON Robert June,Tracey, Robert Jnr, Pauline and all the family would like to thank friends and also our neighbours, for all their support through this very sad time. Special thanks to the district nurses for their care. Also thanks to the Co-op Funeral Care, who did a wonderful job in looking after us all and the celebrant Peter Macdonald, for his heartfelt speech. The Abbotsinch did us proud and Robert would have loved every minute of it and would have been amazed at how many people came and paid their respects to him. The amount raised was a fantastic £600, which will be halved between Cancer Research and Spinal Injuries Scotland. Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices