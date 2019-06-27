|
|
|
LEITCH Robert Peacefully, at Parklands Care Home, Alloa, on June 19, 2019, in the presence of his daughter, Carol, Robert, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Jean, grandfather to Christopher and Lisa, great-grandfather to Yuna and Eric and uncle Bobby to Mari, Jim, Nicola and Julie. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Brightons Parish Church, at 12.30 pm, followed by a committal service at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are most welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu, can be made to Brightons Parish Church.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
