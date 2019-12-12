|
|
|
LEARMONTH Robert Jacqueline, beloved wife of the late Robert Learmonth, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support at this sad time. Many thanks to Irene Gardner for her comforting service, the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their caring funeral arrangements and the Railway Inn for excellent catering. Grateful thanks to all who paid their respects at the crematorium and who gave so generously in the retiral collection which raised £480, this will be forwarded on to the West of Scotland Greyhound Trust in Robert's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019