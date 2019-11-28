Home

LEARMONTH Robert Suddenly, on November 18, 2019, Robert, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Jacqueline. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to The West of Scotland Greyhound Trust. I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore,
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more,
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
Without you I'm so alone,
Your love and your smile will always be with me to eternity. Beloved wife Jacqueline xx.
Fond memories of a good honest hard working man. John, Liz and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
