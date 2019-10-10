|
GARDINER Robert Suddenly, at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Robert, aged 71 years, beloved son of Isabella Cockburn and step son to Robert Cockburn. The funeral service will be held at Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church, Stenhousemuir, on October 10, (today), at 1 pm, thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to COPD.
He had a nature you could not help loving,
And a heart that was purer than gold,
And those who knew him and loved him,
His memory will never grow cold.
Mum x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019