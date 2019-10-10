Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
13:00
Carron Parish Church
Stenhousemuir
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
13:45
Larbert Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GARDINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert GARDINER

Notice Condolences

Robert GARDINER Notice
GARDINER Robert Suddenly, at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Robert, aged 71 years, beloved son of Isabella Cockburn and step son to Robert Cockburn. The funeral service will be held at Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church, Stenhousemuir, on October 10, (today), at 1 pm, thereafter to Larbert Cemetery, at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to COPD.
He had a nature you could not help loving,
And a heart that was purer than gold,
And those who knew him and loved him,
His memory will never grow cold.
Mum x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.