|
|
|
GALLACHER Robert The family of the late Bob Gallacher wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Special thanks is given to Dr Cameron and Dr Calder of Carronbank Medical Practice, all of the community nurses particularly Louise, Esther and young student Robbie who tended Bob so well at home. Grateful thanks to the staff at Strathcarron Hospice who cared for Bob during the final days of his life. All of these professional staff gave wonderful support to Bob and to us and we will be eternally grateful to them all. Special thanks also to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their sympathetic, efficient and kind attention with the funeral arrangements, to Lindsey Brunton, Humanist Society Scotland Celebrant and to the Grange Manor Hotel for excellent catering. Our thanks to all who paid their respects at the crematorium and who gave so generously in the retiring collection. The amazing sum of £1000 was raised, which will be shared between Pancreatic Cancer (Scotland) and Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019