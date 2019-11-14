|
GALLACHER Robert (Bob) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice on November 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family, Robert (Bob) Gallacher. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty and of Elizabeth. Beloved father of Isabel, Janice and Gordon and a dear brother, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be an opportunity after the service for those wishing to donate to Pancreatic Cancer Scotland and Strathcarron Hospice. Bob ~ Loved beyond words,
Missed beyond Measure.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019