Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:45
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GALLACHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) GALLACHER

Notice Condolences

Robert (Bob) GALLACHER Notice
GALLACHER Robert (Bob) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice on November 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family, Robert (Bob) Gallacher. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty and of Elizabeth. Beloved father of Isabel, Janice and Gordon and a dear brother, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be an opportunity after the service for those wishing to donate to Pancreatic Cancer Scotland and Strathcarron Hospice. Bob ~ Loved beyond words,
Missed beyond Measure.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -