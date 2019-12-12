Home

ADAMS Reginald (Reg), MBE Suddenly, at his home, in Grangemouth, on December 8, 2019, Reg Adams, MBE, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Jean and a dearly loved father of Jeff and the late Sandra and Gary, also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
