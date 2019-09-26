Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30
Falkirk Crematorium
Phil WINNING

WINNING Phil At home on September 17, 2019, Phil, aged 48 years, beloved partner of Therri, loving dad of Kimberly and Brendon, doting grandad of Millie and also a sadly missed son, brother, uncle and mucker to many, always in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as a retiral offering will be taken to aid the Intensive Care Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
