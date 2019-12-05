Home

SWORDS Peter After a long illness, peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Peter aged 89 years. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St Francis Xavier's RC Church and thereafter to Camelon Cemetery. I see you not, I hear you not,
Yet you are still with me,
And earth has not so dear a spot,
As where I'll meet with thee. Pearl.
We mourn for the one we love,
But we rejoice that we ever had,
One of the finest gentlemen,
The one we had was our dad. Denise, Brenda, Frankie and Michael, Elaine and Alma.
So many happy memories.
Love from your grandchildren, Claire, Lynne, Kathryn, Laura, Heather, Donna, Caroline, Alan and Darren.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
