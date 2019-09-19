Resources More Obituaries for Peter McCARTHY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter McCARTHY

Peter At FVRH on September 10, 2019, after a courageous battle, Peter, loving son of the late Patrick and Raymonde, loving husband, dad and brother, passed away aged 62 years. Funeral service will be held at Camelon Crematorium, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11.15 am. Please feel free to wear bright colours. Collection for Strathcarron Hospice.

Peter, you were my holiday romance that lasted for 40 years,

My heart is in a million pieces,

But I couldn't wish you back to suffer again,

How I long to hear your voice and laughter again.

Your heartbroken wife, Margot xxx.

Not a day passes by, dad

That you don't cross my mind,

Not all of you departed,

When you left our earth behind,

I know you still hear me dad,

So please know this is true,

That everything I am today,

Is all because of you.

Your loving son Aaran xxx.

He was a man, with a heart of gold,

How much we will miss him, will never be told,

To dearly loved to never be forgotten.

Love Isobel and family xx.

The day you wed my daughter,

The day you took her hand,

I didn't want to let her go to you or any man,

But I saw the joy in you she found,

Her life complete her special friend,

So I tell, you became to me,

Someone I was proud to call family.

Love Maurice xx.

Peter, I hope you and Moj now walk together,

You were both so brave and special.

Love Linda and Granma xx.

With tearful eyes, we watched you pass away,

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

Loving sister Shirley, Stevie and family xx.

Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.

Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019