Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30
Falkirk Crematorium
GIBSON Peter Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 19, 2019. Peter Rae Gibson, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, dear father of Alan and Colin and a sadly missed father-in-law, grandad and brother. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
