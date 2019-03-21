Resources More Obituaries for Peggie LINDSAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggie LINDSAY

Notice LINDSAY Peggie The family of the late Peggie wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Wheatlands Care Home for their love, care and support. Mr Alan Christie for his uplifting service and all who took part, with a very special thanks to Abby. A sincere thank you to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their excellent care and attention, Alex Graham for catering, to all at the gospel hall for their kindness, consideration and attention to detail, Andrena from Perfect Touch for the beautiful floral tributes and to everyone who paid their last respects at The Albert Gospel Hall, Grangemouth and the cemetery. The retiral offering will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices