LINDSAY Peggie Peacefully, at Wheatlands Nursing Home, Bonnybridge, on February 28, 2019, Peggie, aged 87 years and formerly of Lumley Place, Grangemouth. Beloved mum of John, David, Libby and Graham, dearly loved mother-in-law of Colin, much loved grandma of Jorden, Melissa and Kara, a very special friend and auntie to many. Funeral service will be held in the Albert Gospel Hall, Grangemouth, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Strathcarron Hospice for those wishing to donate. Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
