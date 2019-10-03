DALRYMPLE Pearl Peacefully, passed away, aged 94, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Newcarron Court Nursing Home.

Still in our hearts she is living yet,

We loved her too dearly to ever forget,

Take care of her God, while she rests,

For she was my mother and one of the best.

Your loving daughter Moira

The very echo of her name,

The memory of her smile,

The little things she said and did,

Are with us all the while.

We little knew that morning,

That God would call her name,

In life we loved her dearly,

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose her,

But she did not go alone,

For part of us went with her,

The day God called her home.

Your loving grandchildren Kenneth, David and Lynne. Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019