HOPSON Paul Calvin Jackie and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Paul's funeral service, many thanks for all the lovely cards, floral tributes and support received at this sad time.
A huge thank you to all staff at Caledonian Court Care Home for their excellent care given to Paul and the kindness and support shown to the family. Special thanks to Diane Goldberg for her beautiful service and comforting words, also thanks to the Park Hotel for the lovely catering, also a special thank you to Collumbine Funeral Directors for their excellent service and support. The retiral donation raised £470 for Strathcarron and Alzheimer Scotland. Many thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019