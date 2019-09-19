|
HOPSON Paul Calvin Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Paul, aged 68 years, dearly loved husband of Jackie, much loved dad of Neil and Cara, father-in-law to Kirsten and Brian, much loved grandad to Sophie, Chloe, Milly and Logan, loving son of Margaret and the late John Hopson, brother of John, sister-in-law Christine, Nieces Kirsty and family and Louise. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Strathcarron Hospice and Alzheimers Scotland.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019