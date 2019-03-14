Resources More Obituaries for Patrick O'DONNELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick O'DONNELL

Notice O'DONNELL Patrick Doré and family would like to express a truly sincere thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them all, in so many ways, following the sad loss of Pat. A special thank you to all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Ward A22, for the dedicated care Pat received. Thank you also to Fr Pat, Fr John Peter and Fr Ken for their spiritual care during his time in hospital. A sincere thank you to Father Jamie Boyle and Father John Foley for the warm reception and uplifting Mass, giving much needed comfort and support to the family at this time. Heartfelt thanks goes to the St Francis Xavier's bereavement group for their wonderful care, Martin Callaghan and the 41st St Francis Xavier Scout Group and also the lovely tea ladies for making the reception so special in the church hall. Thank you to those who so kindly attended the Mass and graveside to pay their final respects to Pat. The generous donation of £422 received for The British Heart Foundation, will be passed on with the family's grateful thanks. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019