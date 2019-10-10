Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
09:30
St Bernadettes
Larbert
Patricia FERGUSON

Patricia FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON Patricia Peacefully, at FVRH, Larbert, on October 3, 2019. Patricia. aged 65 years, beloved wife of William, loving mum to Joanne and Steven, loving granny to Emma, Jamie, Leo and Evie, and mother-in-law to Casey and Lauren.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held in St Bernadettes, Larbert, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 9.30 am. Family flowers only.
Ours is just a simple prayer,
God bless and keep you in his care.
Margaret, Mary Ann and Ryan
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
