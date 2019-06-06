CAMPBELL Patricia Sadly passed away at home on May 30, 2019. Patricia, aged 85 years, much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana.



When we think back on old times,

And the dreams now left behind,

Knowing we were so blessed to have you in our lives,

In our dreams we will hold you tight,

In our hearts there will always be a place for you.

Sons, daughters, sons and daughters-in-law.



If roses grow in Heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for us,

Place them in our nanas arms,

And tell her there from us.

From Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.



Our dear departed sister Patsy,

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

RIP, your loving sisters Sheila and Mamie. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More