McCRINDLE

Pat In loving memory of our mam Pat, who sadly died June 28, 2011, also our dad Billy, who died May 31, 1994, also our brother John, who suddenly died may 6, 2019. Now that you're not here to share our life's each day,

We feel a sadness in our hearts that will just not go away,

When the sun goes down and evening falls is when our arms long for you,

We miss you most of all, for when we were together we were as close as we could be,

We miss and love you always and forever. RIP xx.

Your loving children and grandchildren xx.

Gentle Jesus up above,

Give them all our love.

Your loving great-grandchildren Abbie, Kylah, Brooke, Logan, Mason and Ayaan xx Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More